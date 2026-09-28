Yellow, blue paint at Jalandhar hockey stadium sparks political debate

With the Asian Champions Trophy set to begin in Jalandhar on October 27, renovation work at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium is in full swing. The stadium, which will host the tournament matches, is expected to be ready in the coming days.

Amid the ongoing construction, the entrance of the stadium is being painted in yellow and blue, which is also the 'colour theme' of AAP. The opposition leader questioned the choice of colours. Congress MLA Pargat Singh said, "Earlier, the colour of the Indian hockey team was changed to orange by the BJP, and now this. At least sports and education should be kept away from politics. The stadium belongs to everyone and there should be nothing like this. Why do political parties paint everything in their own colour scheme," Pargat Singh said.

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However, AAP north halqa in-charge and Jalandhar Mayor Vaneet Dhir dismissed that the colours had any political significance.

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"There is nothing like that. These are normal colours and there is nothing intentional about politicising anything," Dhir said.

Earlier also, the government had received flak when yellow-blue coloured bags were distributed to students in government schools and PRTC buses were also painted in the same colour scheme.

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The Asian Champions Trophy is being held in Punjab for the first time. Six teams will participate in the international tournament, with matches scheduled to be played in Jalandhar and Mohali.

Hockey Punjab president Nitin Kohli also visited Burlton Park to inspect and monitor the ongoing preparations and renovation work.

The authorities are working to complete the stadium upgrades ahead of the tournament.