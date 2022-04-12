Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 11

Even as the city police have claimed that the law and order situation is under control, there seems to be no respite from the ever-rising incidents of snatching and theft being reported on a daily basis.

On April 4, thieves entered a house at Shiv Vihar during daytime and took away cash and valuables. In less than a week now, another similar incident has been reported, in which thieves targeted a house at Avtar Nagar and decamped with cash, ornaments worth over lakhs of rupees.

Three thieves entered the house on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday by breaking the main door lock. There was no one present at the house as the family had gone to attend to some function. In the CCTV footage that has been going viral, a Sikh man in the turban wearing a black mask could be seen breaking the lock. In the next few minutes, another man comes to help him and they enter the house.

The neighbours in the morning alerted the house owners after seeing broken locks. When the family reached the home, they saw a broken lock of the main door and the entire house lying ransacked. Although there is no information on the exact amount of cash or jewellery stolen, the sources say it was worth over lakhs of rupees.

Bhargo Camp SHO Kuldeep Singh said the police had gone to the spot but the family has denied sharing any information. He said they were still waiting to receive an official complaint to start the investigation.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the increasing theft and snatching cases, Manju Rana, a resident of Maqsuda, said a few days ago a snatching incident was reported in the area in which the snatchers pulled away gold earrings of a woman riding Activa along with her husband. Before that, gold earrings of an elderly woman were snatched near Sabzi Mandi, she said. “The incidents of daytime thefts and snatching are on the rise. Police must increase patrolling to keep these miscreants at bay,” she added.