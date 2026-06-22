Yoga key to healthy, stress-free living: Kapurthala DC

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Sunday urged people to make yoga an integral part of their daily routine to lead healthier and stress-free lives. After participating in the district-level International Yoga Day event organised at MGN Public School, the Deputy Commissioner stated that yoga serves as a catalyst for good health by helping prevent several lifestyle diseases.

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He said regular practice of yoga is essential for maintaining a fit body and a sound mind. Highlighting India’s rich yoga tradition, DC added that yoga has been an integral part of the country’s heritage for centuries, promoting a healthy and progressive way of life. He also mentioned that in today’s fast-paced world, where stress and lifestyle-related ailments pose a growing threat to health, yoga can play a significant role in creating a healthier and disease-free society. Calling upon people to adopt yoga as a daily habit, he urged people to devote at least one hour each day to the practice so they could reap its numerous physical and mental health benefits. Stressing the importance of regular practice, he said yoga is the need of the hour not only for staying physically fit but also for managing stress and achieving mental well-being. Highlighting ongoing efforts, the Deputy Commissioner said that the Punjab Government, under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, has been successfully running the ‘CM di Yogshala’ programme to promote yoga among the masses. Under this initiative, trained yoga instructors educate people about the benefits of yoga and provide training in various yoga asanas at their doorsteps, making the practice accessible across the state. He appealed to residents to join the ‘CM di Yogshala’ programme to lead healthier lives, adding that those interested in seeking assistance could contact the district administration on the helpline number 01822-233777 without hesitation.The event, which saw a total participation of 461 individuals, was organised by the District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer, Kapurthala, with the support of the Ministry of Ayush.

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RCF-Kapurthala celebrates International Yoga Day

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The 12th International Yoga Day was celebrated today at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala. The programme, held at the RCF Community Hall, witnessed enthusiastic participation from the officers and employees of the factory. The event was organised with a collective pledge by all participants to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives.

On this occasion, the message of adopting a healthy, balanced and positive lifestyle was conveyed in line with the International Yoga Day 2026 theme, “Yoga for healthy ageing.” The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Ajay Nandan, general manager; Ravi Kumar, principal chief mechanical engineer, along with other senior officers, present on the occasion.

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Karan Singh, yoga acharya of the Bhartiye Yog Sansthan, RCF unit, conducted the yoga session and delivered a detailed lecture on the numerous benefits of yoga. On the stage, practitioners Sarbjit Singh and Praveen demonstrated various yoga asanas for the participants. Karan Singh explained that yoga provides significant physical as well as mental health benefits. Yoga acharya Tejbir Singh also led pranayama and meditation sessions and elaborated on their health benefits. The session included laughter therapy, anulom-vilom, kapalabhati and other important yogic practices.

During the programme, the live telecast of the Yoga Day celebration held at Red Road, Kolkata, was also screened, which was watched with great enthusiasm by the officers and employees present. Apart from the main event, the staff and trainees of the technical training centre, personnel of the railway protection force and employees from various departments also performed yoga at their respective workplaces.