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Home / Jalandhar / Yoga Olympiad to promote wellness culture among students

Yoga Olympiad to promote wellness culture among students

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:05 AM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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Instructors teaching yoga to children at a camp. File
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In a move aimed at promoting yoga and wellness education, the Punjab School Education Department has directed government schools to conduct Yoga Olympiad along with a series of events, around the 12th International Yoga Day falling on June 21.

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According to an official order issued by SCERT Punjab on behalf of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on June 1, an online Yoga quiz competition will be conducted from June 15 to 18, through the National Yoga Olympiad portal.

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According to officials, the initiative is part of a broader effort to integrate yoga into school-level learning through digital platforms, encouraging students to engage with traditional wellness practices in an interactive and competitive format.

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Officials have stated that each participating student will be issued a digital certificate upon completion of the quiz, while high achievers securing first, second, third and fourth positions at different levels will be awarded merit certificates.

As part of the wider observance of International Yoga Day, schools have also been instructed to conduct a range of on campus activities aimed at creative engagement with yoga themes. For middle school students, competitions such as poster making, painting and slogan writing have been prescribed, focusing on themes of health, discipline, mindfulness and physical fitness.

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For secondary class students, essay writing and poetry competitions will be held to encourage deeper reflection on the physical, mental and emotional benefits of yoga in daily life.

Schools have also been asked to ensure active participation of both students and staff, turning the observance into a collective exercise that strengthen yoga culture within educational institutions.

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