Home / Jalandhar / You are valued for who you are, not just your scores: Expert

You are valued for who you are, not just your scores: Expert

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:46 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
Deepa Dogra
With the CBSE Class X and XII board examinations set to begin , the final phase of preparation is underway. While pressure is felt by many, potential remains immense. Schools stand firmly in support with the trust, guidance and reassurance. Here are a few strategies for effective preparation offered by Deepa Dogra, Chief Academic Officer, Learning Wings Education Systems to the students through Jalandhar Tribune:

A realistic daily timetable is recommended, with balanced time allocated across subjects. Additional focus is suggested for weaker areas, while regular revision of stronger topics is maintained. Solving 8–10 previous years’ question papers under timed conditions is advised to improve speed and familiarity. Short, colourful revision notes are found to be particularly helpful. Adequate sleep (7–8 hours), home-cooked nutritious meals and sufficient hydration are essential for peak performance.

Prioritising mental well-being:

Anxiety is recognised as a normal response during this period—examinations assess preparation, not personal worth. Short 5–10 minute breaks every hour are encouraged: a walk, stretch or deep breathing can help. Conversations with parents, teachers or friends are recommended whenever concerns feel overwhelming. Brief meditation or favourite music is noted to quickly restore calm. It is reminded that a single poor practice test does not determine board results.

Confidence and reassurance:

Self-doubt may surface, yet the journey already undertaken—through persistent effort, late-night study and repeated small successes—has built considerable strength. We , your teachers observe dedication, curiosity and character daily.

While marks hold importance, they represent only one part of a larger story. Regardless of outcome, you are valued deeply for who you are, not merely for scores achieved.

Sincere effort is assured to yield meaningful results. Preparation that has been undertaken with honesty can be trusted. Quiet confidence is result of hardwork. As you enter the examination centre, calm minds, steady hands and shining success are wished to every candidate.

