Young changemakers felicitated for social service

‘Rising Rays – The Young Changemaker’ programme was organised today at James Cambridge International School under the ‘Charhda Suraj’ campaign. The programme was organised with support from the district administration and Red Cross Society, Hoshiarpur.

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain was the chief guest at the programme which began with the traditional lighting of the lamp. After this, students of James Cambridge School created a spiritually energised atmosphere by performing Ganesh Vandana. The artists of Ankur Theatre gave an inspiring performance on the need for positive change in society through a street play.

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain felicitated the students who contributed in various fields during the summer vacations.

Lovepreet Kaur and Navneet Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Behbal Manj, were honoured for their work to preserve the environment, Amanat Mehta of St Joseph Convent School for waste management, Vishwadeep Sharma of Cambridge Overseas School for water conservation, Ishanvi of Dasmesh Public School for cleanliness, Charanpreet Kaur of Mount Carmel for welfare of marginalised communities, Shrisha Gupta of Delhi International School for relief work, Mankaran Kaur for dedication to the cause of education, Sukhwinder Kaur, Anjali and Dilpreet of Government High School, Bhikhowal, for animal and bird care and Zorawar Singh of St Joseph Convent School was honoured in the all-rounder category.

In her address, the Deputy Commissioner said that small efforts can bring about a big change in society. Appreciating the participation of students in social activities, the DC said that through such initiatives, the youth understand their responsibilities and become sensitive towards society.

She said that the objective of the ‘Charda Suraj’ campaign is to provide a common platform to individuals and organisations to bring about a positive change in society.

Talking to reporters, the Deputy Commissioner said that in the next phase of the ‘Charhda Suraj’ campaign, an awareness campaign will be launched to make the Mata Chintpurni Mela free from single-use plastic and manage crop stubble during the paddy season. He appealed to the students and social organisations to play an active role in that direction.