Young Club Mahilpur beat Dalveer Club Patiala 3-0

Garhshankar, February 22
Young Club, Mahilpur, defeated Dalveer Football Club, Patiala, 3-0, in the first match played in the club’s category, while DMSA, Anandpur Sahib, got the better of Football Academy, Baddon, 3-0, in the college category in the 59th All-India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament that began on Tuesday.
The tournament is being organised by Harbhajan Singh, Principal, Sporting Club, Mahilpur, under the chairmanship of Club President Kulwant Singh Sangha, in collaboration with overseas Indians and residents of the area. It was inaugurated by former cabinet minister Sohan Singh Thandal and former MLA Garhshankar Surinder Singh Bhullewal Rathan.
Arjun awardee Gurdev Singh Gill, Wing Commander Hardev Singh Dhillon, footballer Shavinder Singh Bains, Principal Dr Jaspal Singh, Dr Parvinder Singh, Principal Dr Rohtas, Master Vaninder Singh, Principal Jagmohan Singh, Achhar Kumar Joshi, Principal Surinderpal Singh and a large number of football lovers were present.
