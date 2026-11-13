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Home / Jalandhar / Young equestrians shine at Khedan Watan Punjab Dian

Young equestrians shine at Khedan Watan Punjab Dian

Sahibinder clinches first position in show jumping event

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:40 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Children perform during the last day of equestrian events under Khedan Watan Punjab Dian in Jalandhar. Tribune photograph.
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The final day of the equestrian events at Khedan Watan Punjab Dian witnessed a great display of horse-riding skills by young participants in the Under-14 and 14–17 age categories. The budding equestrians showcased remarkable talent, confidence-winning medals in various competitions.

Among the performers was Sahibinder Deep Singh, who, riding his horse Badal, clinched the first position in the show jumping event. He began learning horse riding only a year ago.

Another young achiever was Trisha Sareen, a Grade 5 student from Ludhiana, who secured two podium finishes. Riding her horse Rocking, she won third position in pole bending and second position in the ball and bucket competition.

Trisha's journey in equestrian sports began when she was just five-year old. Her father, a businessman, has been a constant source of encouragement and support, taking her to Jalandhar every Saturday and Sunday for regular training.

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Anavbir Singh Muhar also made his mark in the competition, securing the third position in the ball and bucket event while riding his horse Bell.

The performances of these young riders and several other participants added excitement to the concluding day of the equestrian events. Their achievements highlighted the growing interest in horse riding among Punjab's younger generation.

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