Young performers to take centre stage at Virsa Fest in Jalandhar

Jalandhar is set to witness a vibrant celebration of art, rhythm and youth talent as Virsa Fest Punjab Season 4 returns with a promise to blend tradition with contemporary expression. The event scheduled to be held on May 3 at Red Cross Bhawan, is being organised by RDX Event Planner in collaboration with Craving Fitness and is expected to draw participation from aspiring performers across the region.

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Positioned as more than just a competition, the fest aims to provide a structured and professional platform for dancers and performers to showcase their craft. With categories spanning solo, duet, trio and crew performances, the event has been designed to accommodate a wide range of artistic expressions from high energy bhangra and graceful giddha to classical and freestyle dance forms.

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To ensure inclusivity and fair competition, participants have been divided into four age categories such as kids under 6 years, 7 to 10 years, 11 to 15 years and 16 years and above. Each segment has clearly defined performance durations with solo acts ranging between 1.5 to 2 minutes, while group and crew performances are allowed extended time slots of up to five and a half minutes. Organisers said this structured format was aimed at maintaining stage discipline while allowing performers enough space to creatively present their routines.

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Adding to the competitive spirit, the fest will offer cash prizes to winners along with trophies and medals for all participants, ensuring recognition for every performer stepping on stage.

Beyond awards, the event also promises industry exposure, with selected participants getting opportunities for video shoots and potential roles in upcoming short films or television projects through casting collaborations.

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One of the highlights of this year’s edition is the “showstopper” segment, where participants will be evaluated not just on dance, but also on stage presence and personality. This includes a brief introduction, walk or showcasing a personal achievement an effort to groom performers beyond technical skills and prepare them for larger platforms.

The event will begin early in the day, with reporting time set for 8.30 am and performances commencing at 9.00 am. Organisers have also issued clear guidelines to ensure smooth conduct including a strict deadline of April 20 for entry submissions, a non-refundable fee policy and safety restrictions such as a ban on fire props. Participants have been instructed to carry their performance tracks in pen drives, properly labelled to avoid last minute disruptions.

With entry fees structured across categories including Rs 1500 for solo participants across sub-junior, junior and senior levels, Rs 2000 for duets, Rs 2500 for trios and Rs 500 per person for group performances, the fest is expected to see strong participation from dance enthusiasts, academies and independent performers alike.