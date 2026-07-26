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Home / Jalandhar / Youngsters brought ‘arrogant’ govt to its knees: MLA

Youngsters brought ‘arrogant’ govt to its knees: MLA

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:30 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Various organisations hold a victory rally near the bus stand in Hoshiarpur after the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
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Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling it the first major victory of the country’s students who fought an honest and democratic battle.

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He said that the “arrogant” government was finally forced to bow before the determination and struggle of the students, making this a victory for the unity and resolve of the nation’s youth.

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Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal said that if accountability could be established for the paper leak issue at the Centre, then those responsible for paper leaks and recruitment scams in Punjab must also be held accountable. He stated that thousands of young aspirants invest their hard work and time in preparing for competitive examinations, but incidents such as paper leaks shatter their trust in the system.

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He further said that serious questions have been raised over Punjab’s recruitment and examination system in recent times. In such circumstances, the minister concerned should accept moral responsibility and resign. He added that when repeated irregularities occur under the jurisdiction of a department, those in charge cannot evade responsibility.

Dhaliwal appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to inform the youth of Punjab about the concrete and effective measures his government has taken so far to prevent paper leaks, ensure transparency in examinations and restore public confidence in the recruitment system. He said that every deserving student has the right to a fair, transparent and corruption-free examination system. Since the future of both the country and the state depends on its youth, governments have a duty to take the strictest possible action against those who jeopardise the future of young people.

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