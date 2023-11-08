Youth ‘abducts’ minor girl, held

Phagwara, November 7
On a complaint lodged by Indrish Mia, a migrant from Bihar and presently residing in Rattanpura, the Phagwara city police have arrested a youth, identified as Anuj Ali of the same locality, for allegedly abducting the minor girl of the complainant on the pretext of marrying her.
The complainant told the police that his daughter, studying in Class IX, went to the school, but did not return home.
A case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 363 and 366-A of the Indian Penal Code.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...