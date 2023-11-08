Youth ‘abducts’ minor girl, held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 7

On a complaint lodged by Indrish Mia, a migrant from Bihar and presently residing in Rattanpura, the Phagwara city police have arrested a youth, identified as Anuj Ali of the same locality, for allegedly abducting the minor girl of the complainant on the pretext of marrying her.

The complainant told the police that his daughter, studying in Class IX, went to the school, but did not return home.

A case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 363 and 366-A of the Indian Penal Code.

