Youth administered oath to cast ballot

Jalandhar, March 19
In order to create awareness among youths regarding voting rights, the district administration launched a massive awareness drive under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.
Chairing an awareness campaign at CT Institute, Shahpur campus, ADC Jasbir Singh said the administration had already adopted a multi-pronged strategy to spread awareness among voters for their right to franchise so that maximum voting was ensured on the poll day i.e. June 1.
Jasbir Singh urged students to ensure their maximum participation in the biggest festival of democracy by making Jalandhar a leading district in terms of voting turnout.
He mentioned that the Election Commission had also launched a mission to achieve over 70 per cent polling in the country and this mission could only be accomplished with the active participation of youngsters in the elections.
Meanwhile, hands-on training was also imparted to youngsters about the working of EVM and VVPAT machines. He mentioned that this demo would also act as a catalyst in motivating young voters to participate in the elections. He also thanked NGOs and educational institutions for their active participation in this campaign.
He stated that no stone would be left unturned to make this awareness campaign successful in the district. Earlier, he also administered an oath to young voters to exercise their franchise in coming elections.
