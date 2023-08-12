Youth arrested on charge of sodomy

Phagwara, August 11
The Nurmahal police have arrested a youth on charge of sodomy. SHO Sukhdev Singh said the suspect was identified as Rasheed, a resident of Patti Surtiyan Bundala village.
The victim’s mother complained to the police that the suspect sodomised her nine-year-old son and injured him.
The SHO said a case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against the suspect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...