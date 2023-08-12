Youth arrested on charge of sodomy

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 11

The Nurmahal police have arrested a youth on charge of sodomy. SHO Sukhdev Singh said the suspect was identified as Rasheed, a resident of Patti Surtiyan Bundala village.

The victim’s mother complained to the police that the suspect sodomised her nine-year-old son and injured him.

The SHO said a case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against the suspect.

