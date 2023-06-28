Youth arrested under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, June 27

The police arrested a youth and seized 15 intoxicating injections and Rs 20,200 drug money from him and registered a case. Giving information, SHO Harprem Singh said that ASI Onkar Singh was checking suspicious people along with police personnel. When he reached Denowal Khurd village, he rounded up and searched Denowal Khurd resident Tilak Raj, who was standing near a religious place Guga Jahar Veer. The police seized 15 drug injections and drug money of Rs 20,200 from him. SI Harprem Singh said that a case had been registered under the NDPS Act.