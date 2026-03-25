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Home / Jalandhar / Youth arrested with heroin in Sultanpur Lodhi; brother named as co-accused

Youth arrested with heroin in Sultanpur Lodhi; brother named as co-accused

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Six cases have already been registered in Ambala and Panchkula against the suspects, while complaints have also been filed in Yamunanagar.. Photo for representation
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In a drive against drug trafficking, the police have registered a case following the arrest of a youth allegedly involved in the sale of narcotics in the Sultanpur Lodhi area. According to details, the operation was carried out by ASI Puran Chand during routine patrolling. Acting on a tip-off from an informer, the police team conducted a raid near the village Lattiawal on the Talwandi Madho road.

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During the raid, a suspect identified as Harjinder Singh alias Kaka was spotted standing on a link road, allegedly waiting for a customer to sell heroin. On noticing the police party, the accused attempted to dispose of a black polythene packet and tried to flee. However, he was apprehended by the police team after a brief chase.

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Upon questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that the discarded packet contained heroin and proceeds from previous drug sales. The police recovered approximately 10 grams of heroin along with Rs 16,900, suspected to be drug money.

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During preliminary interrogation, Harjinder Singh reportedly disclosed that he had procured the heroin from his elder brother, Varinder Singh alias Kali, a resident of the same village. Based on his statement, the police have nominated Varinder Singh as a co-accused in the case.

Police officials confirmed that Harjinder Singh has been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the second accused. A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress to trace the supply chain and possible links to larger drug networks.

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