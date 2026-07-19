Youth arrested with illegal pistol near Lakhan Kalan

The Kapurthala police have arrested a youth and recovered an illegal .30 bore pistol from his possession during a raid conducted near Lakhan Kalan village.

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The accused has been identified as Gurmej Singh, alias Ladi, resident of Lakhan Khurd village, near Kapurthala .

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According to the police, a police team was present near Sri Anandpur Sahib Academy in Lakhan Kalan when it received a tip-off that a man travelling in a car (PB-65-V-6637) was standing near Baba Do Rukha Dera with an illegal firearm and was allegedly waiting to commit a crime.

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Acting swiftly on the information, the police conducted a raid on the spot and arrested Gurmej Singh. An illegal .30 bore pistol was recovered from him.

During questioning, the accused allegedly failed to produce any valid arms licence or provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the possession of the weapon.