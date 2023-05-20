Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, May 19

A youth, Gaurav Anand, was allegedly beaten with sticks by some assailants on Monday in Bhangala town. He succumbed to his injuries today. The police registered an FIR against the accused, but they haven’t been arrested yet.

The family members of the deceased and village residents protested today against the police for not arresting the accused. They held a sit-in from 9 am to 4 pm on Jalandhar-Pathankot road on the National Highway at Bhangala Adda.The blockade was lifted after giving a 24-hour ultimatum to the police for the arrest of the accused.

Bhangala village sarpanch Surinder Kumar Sikka said a committee of 11 members had been formed by residents of the village. “If the accused are not arrested, the struggle will be intensified,” he said. Holding placards seeking justice for Gaurav Anand, residents of the village and Bhangala town blocked the national highway. Leaders from political parties and members of social organisations also reached the spot. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sabarjot Singh Sabi , BJP leader Shambhu Nath Bharti, farmer leader and committee member Surjit Singh Billa and other several prominent leaders joined the protest. They alleged the law and order in the state had gone for a toss as cases of extortion and murders were on the rise. They stressed the government and police administration had completely failed to arrest the deteriorating situation.

The protesters said Gaurav Anand was attacked by some youths on Monday, the whole incident was captured in the CCTV footage, even then the police were unable to nab the accused. At the dharna site, a large number of police personnel were deployed and Mukerian DSP Kulwinder Singh Virk, Hoshiarpur DSP Ravinder Singh and Mukerian and Hajipur SHOs were present there with the force. Later SP (Investigation) from Hoshiarpur reached the spot and assured the protesters of arresting the accused soon.