Youth booked for abducting girl

Phagwara, May 13
On a complaint lodged by Rohit Kumar, a resident of village Lakhpur near Phagwara, the police have booked a youth under Section 342 of the IPC on the charge of abducting the younger sister of the complainant.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka
BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...
Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36
Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner
Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha
BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls
SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...