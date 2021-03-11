In Brief

Youth booked for abducting teen

Youth booked for abducting teen

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar: Garhshankar police have booked a youth, Davinder Singh of Haibowal, who lured away a minor girl on the pretext of getting married with her. The girl’s father said his daughter, who is 17-year-old, was working at a clinic. On May 5, the clinic operator called to inform that his daughter left the office with someone on a scooter and did not return. The complainant said he suspects that she was lured by Davinder Singh, on the pretext of marrying her. It is alleged that Davinder had also threatened him at his shop a few days ago. OC

RTA Secy checks pvt school buses

Hoshiarpur: The secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Sukhwinder Singh Brar, on Saturday checked the buses of Sri Harkrishan Public School, Hoshiarpur, under the Safe School Vahan Scheme. During the checking, it was found that the passing of many buses was not valid nor was the tax paid. After this, he held a meeting with the head of the school and the transport in-charge. During the meeting, he said the government and private school buses of the district should get the formalities completed from every side within two weeks. After that regular checking would be done by him. He said if any deficiency was found in any bus after it, strict action would be taken against it under the Safe School Vahan Scheme and the Motor Vehicles Act. OC

Six booked for beating woman

Garhshankar: Garhshankar police have booked six persons, including two unidentified persons, for assaulting and abusing a woman. Saroj Rani, a resident of Moranwali, told the police that on May 5, her aunt Kulwinder Kaur, and Gurmeet Singh, son of Mani Singh, came to her house and started abusing her. After some time, his uncle Kuldeep Singh and Kulveer Singh came along with two more unidentified persons. They opened the gate and attacked her with sharp-edged weapons and grabbed her and tore her clothes. On the statement of Saroj Rani, the police have registered a case against Kulwinder Kaur, her husband Kuldeep Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Kulvir Singh and two unidentified persons under various sections.

