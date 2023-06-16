Youth booked for abduction

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Jai Paswan, a resident of village Domeli near Phagwara, the police have registered a case against a youth Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of the same village under Section 366 of IPC on the charge of abducting the daughter of the complainant on the pretext of marrying her. The girl was missing for the last few days. The police are investigating the matter. OC

Man booked for fraud

Phagwara: Following a complaint lodged by Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar, the police have registered a case under Section 420 of IPC against Kulwinder Singh, also a resident of Jalandhar, on the charge of duping the complainant of Rs 6.5 lakh in a land deal. The victim told the police that the accused took Rs 6.5 lakh from him for four acres of land in village Khalwara near Phagwara but sold the land to another person. OC

1 arrested for stealing bike

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested one person on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating ifficer Manjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Baljinder Singh, son of Sucha Singh, a resident of Jago Sangha. Balwindar Singh, a resident of Sidham Mustadi village, complained to the police that the accused stole his motorcycle bearing the registration number PB-08-EV1606. The IO said that a case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and a stolen motorcycle recovered from his possession. OC

Villager held for snatching cash

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a miscreant on the charge of snatching cash. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Kiran Deep alias Gaurav, son of Baldev Singh, a resident of Bhodi Pur village. Sajan Sahota, a resident of Mahun Wal village, had complained to the police that he was returning to Nakodar on May 25 after delivering parcels in Malsian town when three unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants waylaid him near Nawan Pind Jattan village and snatched his kit containing Rs 21,493. They also threatened him. A case has been registered against the accused and his two unidentified accomplices. OC

Biker killed in road accident

Phagwara: A motorcyclist was killed on the spot while his sister who was riding the pillion sustained serious injuries when the bike on which they were going towards Jandiala was hit by a speeding vehicle near Ekta Palace on Phagwara-Nakodar road last night. The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of village Kahma while his injured sister Sandeep Kaur was admitted to the local Civil Hospital. The police have registered a case against the unknown vehicle driver who managed to slip away. OC

Woman robbed of cash, phone

Phagwara: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers snatched a purse containing Rs 7,000, an i-Phone, ATM card and other valuables from a Harikrishan Nagar resident Baldev Kaur who was going in a rickshaw near city police station, Phagwara. The snatchers managed to escape after committing the crime. The police have registered a case. OC

PO held after four years

Jalandhar: The city police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt case. The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Soni, a resident of Karol Bagh in Rama Mandi. Kuldeep was wanted in a case registered against him under Sections 323, 325, 506 and 201 of the IPC at Rama Mandi police station in 2018. He had been absconding for more than four years. The police officials said the local court in December last year had declared him as PO, and police since then had been looking out for him. TNS

Man robbed of cash

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two unidentified miscreants on the charge of snatching Rs 1,500. Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Katpalo village under Phillaur police station, complained to the police that two motorcycle-borne accused waylaid him near the sub-tehsil complex on the morning of June 6 and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. They also snatched his handbag containing Rs 1,500 and other important documents.