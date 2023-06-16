 Youth booked for abduction : The Tribune India

Youth booked for abduction

Youth booked for abduction

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Jai Paswan, a resident of village Domeli near Phagwara, the police have registered a case against a youth Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of the same village under Section 366 of IPC on the charge of abducting the daughter of the complainant on the pretext of marrying her. The girl was missing for the last few days. The police are investigating the matter. OC

Man booked for fraud

Phagwara: Following a complaint lodged by Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar, the police have registered a case under Section 420 of IPC against Kulwinder Singh, also a resident of Jalandhar, on the charge of duping the complainant of Rs 6.5 lakh in a land deal. The victim told the police that the accused took Rs 6.5 lakh from him for four acres of land in village Khalwara near Phagwara but sold the land to another person. OC

1 arrested for stealing bike

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested one person on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating ifficer Manjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Baljinder Singh, son of Sucha Singh, a resident of Jago Sangha. Balwindar Singh, a resident of Sidham Mustadi village, complained to the police that the accused stole his motorcycle bearing the registration number PB-08-EV1606. The IO said that a case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and a stolen motorcycle recovered from his possession. OC

Villager held for snatching cash

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a miscreant on the charge of snatching cash. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Kiran Deep alias Gaurav, son of Baldev Singh, a resident of Bhodi Pur village. Sajan Sahota, a resident of Mahun Wal village, had complained to the police that he was returning to Nakodar on May 25 after delivering parcels in Malsian town when three unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants waylaid him near Nawan Pind Jattan village and snatched his kit containing Rs 21,493. They also threatened him. A case has been registered against the accused and his two unidentified accomplices. OC

Biker killed in road accident

Phagwara: A motorcyclist was killed on the spot while his sister who was riding the pillion sustained serious injuries when the bike on which they were going towards Jandiala was hit by a speeding vehicle near Ekta Palace on Phagwara-Nakodar road last night. The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of village Kahma while his injured sister Sandeep Kaur was admitted to the local Civil Hospital. The police have registered a case against the unknown vehicle driver who managed to slip away. OC

Woman robbed of cash, phone

Phagwara: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers snatched a purse containing Rs 7,000, an i-Phone, ATM card and other valuables from a Harikrishan Nagar resident Baldev Kaur who was going in a rickshaw near city police station, Phagwara. The snatchers managed to escape after committing the crime. The police have registered a case. OC

PO held after four years

Jalandhar: The city police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt case. The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Soni, a resident of Karol Bagh in Rama Mandi. Kuldeep was wanted in a case registered against him under Sections 323, 325, 506 and 201 of the IPC at Rama Mandi police station in 2018. He had been absconding for more than four years. The police officials said the local court in December last year had declared him as PO, and police since then had been looking out for him. TNS

Man robbed of cash

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two unidentified miscreants on the charge of snatching Rs 1,500. Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Katpalo village under Phillaur police station, complained to the police that two motorcycle-borne accused waylaid him near the sub-tehsil complex on the morning of June 6 and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. They also snatched his handbag containing Rs 1,500 and other important documents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

2
Nation

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

4
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

5
Ludhiana

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

6
Trending

Astronaut posts breathtaking Cyclone Biparjoy pictures from space station

7
Himachal

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

8
Punjab

BJP chief JP Nadda meets Capt Amarinder Singh at his Mohali house

9
Diaspora

Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud

10
Nation

Strong winds, rains lash Kutch and Saurashtra as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

15 dead in Canada highway crash after truck hits bus in Manitoba

15 dead in Canada highway crash after truck hits bus in Manitoba

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway

Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking

Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking

Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...

Attempts being made to protect Bhushan: Congress

Attempts being made to protect Bhushan: Congress

India to get 30 US armed drones

India to get 30 US armed drones

DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit


Cities

View All

Police crack ~10L robbery case, 2 held

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Park in East Mohan Nagar cries for upkeep

Heavy rain, storm affect normal life in Tarn Taran

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Overhead fibre cables cut in P’kula’s Sec 2, 4

In city for outreach, Nadda meets shooter, bizman

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

HC to govt: Spell out stand on 5-year lock-in period for auto transfer

Man uploads woman’s obscene pictures, held

Youth stabbed to death in west Delhi's Nangloi

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Govt opens post-matric scholarship portal for verifying pending cases

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Be more considerate while processing loans, bank staff told

Motorist dies after tree falls on him in Ludhiana

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery