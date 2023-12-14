Youth booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified youth on the charge of kidnapping and confining a girl. Sahil, a resident of Rajputan Mohalla, Nakodar, complained to the police that the youth kidnapped his daughter and confined her. Investigating officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said a case under Section 346 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...