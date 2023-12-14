Youth booked for kidnapping

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified youth on the charge of kidnapping and confining a girl. Sahil, a resident of Rajputan Mohalla, Nakodar, complained to the police that the youth kidnapped his daughter and confined her. Investigating officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said a case under Section 346 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect.

#Nakodar #Phagwara