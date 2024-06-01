Youth booked for kidnapping

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer (IO) Harwinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Balkar Singh, a resident of Vali Pur Khurd village, Ludhiana. Dalvir Kaur, a resident of Bath Kalan village, told the police that the suspect kidnapped her minor daughter by inducing her on the pretext of marriage. A case IPC has been registered. OC

Three held with stolen vehicles

Phagwara: The Lohan Khas police have arrested three persons for stealing motorcycles and scooters. Investigating officer (IO) Sukhdev Singh said the suspects had been identified as Avijiwan Singh, alias Vinayk, a resident of Ghorra Mohalla, Zeera City in Ferozepur district, his wife Simaran Simmi and Harsh Sharma, a resident of Talwandi Sabo, Ferozepur. The IO said the police got a tip-off that the suspects, who used to steal vehicles, were coming here to sell a stolen motorcycle and a scooter. The police intercepted them at a naka and arrested them with a stolen motorcycle and a scooter. A case has been registered. OC

16-year-old girl abducted

Phagwara: Following a complaint lodged by Basanti Devi, a resident of New Patel Nagar, here, the police have registered a case under Sections 363 and 366A of the IPC against Sachin Kumar, a resident of Saharanpur (UP) and presently residing in Phagwara, on the charges of abducting the minor daughter (16) of the complainant on the pretext of marrying her. SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the complainant told the police that her minor daughter was studying in Class IX in Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Phagwara. She was missing since evening of May 27. The complainant said she suspected that Sachin had abducted her daughter. No arrest has been made so far.

