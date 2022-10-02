Youth booked for kidnapping girl

Phillaur: The Bilga police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a girl. Investigating officer (IO) Baljit Kaur said the accused had been identified as Prabhu, a resident of Mao Sahib village. Parmindar Kumari, a resident of Meonwal village, complained to the police that Prabhu kidnapped her daughter. A case under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC
Fake travel agent booked
Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Mandip Kaur, a resident of Dhahan village, the police have registered a case under Sections 406, 420 of the IPC and 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Act against a fake travel agent on the charges of duping the complainant of Rs 2,90,000 on the pretext of sending her to Malaysia. The accused was identified as Roshan Lal. DSP Jaspreet Singh said the victim told the police that neither the accused could send her abroad nor returned her money back. OC
Man held with illicit liquor
Nakodar: The Mehatpur police have arrested a man on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Davindar Singh said nine bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused, Balwindar Singh, a resident of the Baupur village. A case has been registered under under the Excise Actt.
