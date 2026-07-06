Youth booked for sexual assault in Phagwara

The Goraya police have booked a youth under Section 69 of the BNS on the charge of sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman on the false promise of marriage.

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According to the police, the woman alleged that she had developed a friendship with the accused. She claimed that in December 2025, he took her to an area near Chaheru in Phagwara, where he allegedly established physical relations with her after assuring her that he would marry her. She also alleged that he later assaulted her.

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The police registered a Zero FIR on the complaint and transferred the case to Satnampura (Phagwara) police for further investigation. The accused has not been arrested, and further investigation is in progress.

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The police said the allegations are under investigation.