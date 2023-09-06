Youth booked on charge of raping minor

Phagwara, September 5
The Lohian Khas police have booked a youth on the charge of raping a minor girl.
Amandeep Kaur, investigating officer (IO) and in-charge of the Crime against Women, Shahkot sub-division, said the suspect had been identified as Jatin, a resident of Padda colony, Lohian Khas.
The victim complained to the police that the youth forcibly raped her in 2019 while she was a minor. He also threatened to keep her mouth shut or face consequences.
The investigating officer said a case under
Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the suspect.
