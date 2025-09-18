DT
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Youth Citizens Council distributes dresses among needy to mark PM Modi’s birthday

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:24 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Former MP Avinash Rai Khanna and members of the Youth Citizens Council Punjab during distribution of dresses to women in Hoshiarpur.
Suits were distributed to needy women in Hoshiarpur by the Youth Citizens Council, Punjab, under the leadership of Dr Raman Ghai and Dr Pankaj Sharma on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Former Member of Parliament Avinash Rai Khanna was present on the occasion as the chief guest. The members of the Youth Citizens Council extended their heartfelt greetings to PM Modi on his birthday and wished him a long life.

Speaking on the occasion, Khanna said that Prime Minister Modi has given a new direction to the country. Under his leadership, India has not only achieved new milestones in development but has also earned a distinct identity at the international level. Dr Ghai said that Modi’s life is dedicated to public service and national interest, and serving the needy on his birthday is true tribute to him.

A large number of women participated in the suit distribution programme and expressed their gratitude to the organisers. Dr Pankaj Sharma said that promoting the spirit of service and cooperation in society is the best way to follow the ideals of PM Modi.

Manoj Sharma, Baljinder Singh, Mohit Sandhu, Gaurav Sharma, Ashok Goldy, Varun Katyal, Dr Raj Kumar Saini, Dr Vashisht Kumar and Ramneesh Ghai were also present on the occasion. All of them wished the Prime Minister good health and a long life while appreciating his inspiring leadership.

101 blankets distributed, 100 units of blood donated

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, BJP Yuva Morcha Hoshiarpur, led by district president Shivam Ohri, organised a blood donation camp, medical camp and blanket distribution programme at Dera Baba Charan Shah.

A total of 100 units of blood were donated and 101 blankets were distributed among the needy. The blood donation camp was held in collaboration with Bhai Kanhaiya Ji Charitable Trust Blood Bank, while medical services were provided by Lavasa Hospital.

Former Union Minister Vijay Sampla, former Member of Parliament Avinash Rai Khanna, and former Cabinet Minister Tikshan Sud attended as special guests. The event was hosted by district vice president Bharat Bhushan Verma.

In his address, Vijay Sampla emphasised that Prime Minister Modi’s birthday is always dedicated to service, highlighting blood donation as the greatest virtue. Avinash Rai Khanna and Tikshan Sud lauded Modi as a Prime Minister deeply committed to the national interest.

