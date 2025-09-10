DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Youth clubs lead heroic flood relief efforts in Hoshiarpur

Youth clubs lead heroic flood relief efforts in Hoshiarpur

article_Author
Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:06 PM Sep 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of youth clubs pose together.
Advertisement

In the wake of the recent devastating floods in Hoshiarpur, the youth clubs of the district have emerged as unsung heroes with their tireless and selfless contributions to rescue and relief operations.

Advertisement

While the administration and various NGOs have played their part, it is the dedicated youth volunteers working at the grassroots level who have provided invaluable support to those in need.

Youth clubs in areas including Mukerian, Tanda and nearby villages have been actively involved in evacuating flood victims from submerged regions, rescuing livestock and distributing essential food and supplies to displaced families in relief camps. These youth groups have gone above and beyond, even arranging for diesel to power tractors and generators used in rescue operations and to provide electricity in the relief camps.

Advertisement

The flood relief efforts have not only focused on people but also on animals. With many cattle among the evacuees and stranded villagers, the youth clubs made special efforts to provide fodder for the animals, ensuring they did not starve.

The dedication of these young volunteers has been truly commendable. Despite the dangers posed by rising floodwaters, they have been seen wading through knee-deep water, driving tractors across flooded roads and delivering food and supplies to affected families. Their unwavering commitment and courage have played a crucial role in providing relief to the most vulnerable in the district.

Advertisement

Preet Kohli, Assistant Director of Youth Services, Hoshiarpur, praised the youth clubs’ efforts, stating, “The actual work on the ground is done by these youth, who do not hesitate to put their own safety at risk to help others. These youth clubs exemplify selfless service and show how the youth can bring positive change when united and guided in the right direction. Their dedication reminds us of the power of community and the strength of humanity, even in the face of adversity.”

The youth clubs leading these relief operations include the Youth Services Clubs from Dandoh, Janauri, Maili, Bhikhowal, Usman Shaheed, Narain Garh, Banta Singh Colony, and Dasmesh Youth Services Club, Bhatian. These groups have not only assisted with rescue operations but have also been instrumental in distributing dry rations, drinking water, and other essential supplies.

As the floodwaters recede, the contributions of these young volunteers remain a beacon of hope for the community. Their efforts have shown that when young people unite with compassion and purpose, they can make a profound difference in the lives of those affected by disasters.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts