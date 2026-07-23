Youth Cong protests Rahul’s detention

Punjab Pradesh Youth Congress workers, led by General Secretary Pranav Kirpal, staged a protest near the railway gate in Hoshiarpur late on Monday night against the arrest of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisement

During the demonstration, the protesters briefly blocked traffic and raised slogans against the Central Government.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Pranav Kirpal alleged the BJP-led Central Government had acted out of political fear. He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was uneasy over the growing public support for Rahul Gandhi across the country, particularly in the wake of the NEET paper leak issue. He said the arrest of the opposition leader was a result of this “nervousness”.

Advertisement

Kirpal said the Youth Congress would continue to stand firmly with Rahul Gandhi.

“Congress workers are standing with Rahul Gandhi like a rock and will continue to support him in every situation,” he said.

Advertisement

He also announced that he, along with Youth Congress workers from Punjab, would travel to Delhi to take part in protests in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Advocate Pankaj Kirpal and several Youth Congress workers were also present during the demonstration.

The protest concluded peacefully after the workers dispersed.