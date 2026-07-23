DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Youth Cong protests Rahul’s detention

Youth Cong protests Rahul’s detention

Workers block traffic briefly, accuse Centre of politically motivated action

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:20 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leaders and workers burn the effigy of PM Modi during a protest in Jalandhar against Alleged Lathi Charge on Students at Jantar Mantar in Delhi .Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
Advertisement

Punjab Pradesh Youth Congress workers, led by General Secretary Pranav Kirpal, staged a protest near the railway gate in Hoshiarpur late on Monday night against the arrest of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisement

During the demonstration, the protesters briefly blocked traffic and raised slogans against the Central Government.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Pranav Kirpal alleged the BJP-led Central Government had acted out of political fear. He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was uneasy over the growing public support for Rahul Gandhi across the country, particularly in the wake of the NEET paper leak issue. He said the arrest of the opposition leader was a result of this “nervousness”.

Advertisement

Kirpal said the Youth Congress would continue to stand firmly with Rahul Gandhi.

“Congress workers are standing with Rahul Gandhi like a rock and will continue to support him in every situation,” he said.

Advertisement

He also announced that he, along with Youth Congress workers from Punjab, would travel to Delhi to take part in protests in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Advocate Pankaj Kirpal and several Youth Congress workers were also present during the demonstration.

The protest concluded peacefully after the workers dispersed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts