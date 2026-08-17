Youth Cong seeks Bains' ouster over paper leaks in Jalandhar

Demanding the resignation of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over the alleged various paper leaks in Punjab during the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party government, the Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest outside the DC office here.

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Punjab Youth Congress state president Shubham Sharma Shubhi led the march to the DC office and also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

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Addressing protesters and speaking to the media, Shubham Sharma said, "During the four-and-a-half-year tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party government, six papers had been leaked. The future of more than one million students has been affected. The first recruitment examination for Tehsildars was leaked just one-and-a-half months after the government came to power. The government is trying to suppress these paper-leak incidents."

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Shubham Sharma said, “We are not protesting merely as Congress leaders, but as young people, and that is why we are holding demonstrations at the district level across Punjab. The blood of Babasaheb Ambedkar also runs through us. Mahatma Gandhi belonged to us, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh also lives within us. We have never learned to compromise on our principles. The way the Mann government has treated students is unfortunate.”

Referring to the incident at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in which he questioned AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Shubham said he had asked Sisodia why he was speaking about students affected by the NEET paper issue in Delhi, while no resignation had been sought from CM Bhagwant Mann or Education Minister Harjot Bains despite six paper leaks in Punjab.

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He further said recently the Youth Congress had gheraoed Education Minister Harjot Bains’ residence in Ropar. He said the police had erected barricades two km before the minister’s residence, but the protesters breached the barricades and reached outside the minister’s house.

He asserted that the Punjab Youth Congress would not remain silent until justice was delivered to the youth.

Punjab Youth Congress state general secretary Deepak Khosla, district urban president Angad Dutta, Youth Congress rural president Manpreet Chaddha, along with other members of the state executive, also participated in the protest.