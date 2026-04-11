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Home / Jalandhar / Youth Cong takes out march in Garhshankar against Babasaheb's statue desecration

Youth Cong takes out march in Garhshankar against Babasaheb's statue desecration

Raise slogans against the incident

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Our Correspondent
Garhshankar, Updated At : 06:47 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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A few days after the alleged desecration of a statue of BR Ambedkar at Nurpur Jattan, Youth Congress workers on Saturday took out an ‘Ambedkar Samman Yatra’ from Garhshankar to the village in protest.

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The march was led by Youth Congress leader Pranav Kirpal and witnessed participation of a large number of party workers. Carrying placards bearing the image of Baba Saheb and party flags, the participants raised slogans against the desecration incident.

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The incident had triggered resentment among local residents and political groups. Upon reaching Nurpur Jattan, the Youth Congress workers were warmly received by villagers. Addressing a gathering, Kirpal alleged that separatist elements were attempting to disturb the peace and communal harmony in Punjab.

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He said Ambedkar gave the country a framework that guarantees rights and equality to all citizens. “We will not allow anyone to insult his legacy,” he asserted.

Kirpal further stated that the Youth Congress would oppose any attempts to create unrest in the state. He added that the organisation remains committed to protect the statues of Dr Ambedkar across the region.

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