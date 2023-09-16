 Youth Congress launches ‘Booth jodo, youth jodo’ drive : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Youth Congress launches ‘Booth jodo, youth jodo’ drive

Youth Congress launches ‘Booth jodo, youth jodo’ drive

Youth Congress launches ‘Booth jodo, youth jodo’ drive

Punjab Youth Congress chief Mohit Mohindra with participants during the launch of a programme in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 15

Upon maiden visit to the city since his appointment, Punjab Youth Congress chief Mohit Mohindra launched the new party programme —‘Booth jodo, youth jodo’ —at the Congress Bhawan here on Friday.

Mohindra said that there were 29,000 booths across Punjab. He said that five volunteers had been appointed for each of these booths for launching a massive online membership drive.

“The drive has been started in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

“I have been visiting each Lok Sabha constituency to start the drive. Today, we started the campaign in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur,” said Mohindra.

“I have already visited seven Parliamentary constituencies and the remaining six would be covered in the coming days. The enrolment process is totally digital, which requires verification from the Indian Youth Congress. Once the whole verification process is complete, a booth-level youth would join the party forum in all the campaigns and programmes,” he said.

Mohindra further said that the Youth Congress would observe ‘Berozgari Divas’ on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. He said the Modi government came to power by promising jobs for 20 lakh youths, but this promise was never fulfilled by the Central government.

Speaking during the campaign, Ajay Chikkara, in-charge, Punjab Youth Congress, said, “The newly-inducted youth would be associated with the party for all the future programmes. They would be actively involved in the campaigning for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.”

Later, talking to the media, Mohindra said, “Repeated outbursts of senior Punjab Congress leaders should come to an end at once. The party should maintain discipline at every level. The senior leadership of the party should restrict themselves from speaking against each other on the issue of alliance in Punjab. Everyone is given full opportunity at the party forum to air their grievances.”

#Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

2
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

3
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

4
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

5
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

6
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

7
Business

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks in early trade

8
Himachal

Himachal shocker: Woman’s face blackened, hair forcibly cut, paraded in village by in-laws in Hamirpur district

9
Punjab

Punjabi University suspends classes day after student's death

10
India

Ukraine includes top Indian diamond producer in list of ‘sponsors of the war’

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

IAF to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle police officer says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle police officer says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

Encounter breaks out near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

Encounter breaks out near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

This comes at a time when an operation is under way in Anant...

Punjabis among 16 people sentenced for money laundering, human smuggling in UK

Punjabis among 16 people sentenced for money laundering, human smuggling in UK

The individuals arrested and charged as part of the NCA oper...

NIA launches multi-city searches in Tamil Nadu in suspected terror module case

NIA launches multi-city searches in Tamil Nadu in suspected terror module case

A DMK councillor in Coimbatore is among those under the agen...


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 fake encounter case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Golden Temple decked up to mark first 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Granth Sahib

Holiday in Amritsar district today to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

‘Jai Hind, papa’: Six-year-old son lights Col Manpreet Singh’s pyre in Mohali

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Govt committed to developing Mohali as gateway to Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Excise Policy Scam: SC defers hearing on Sisodia’s bail application to October 4

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Thrashing of Punjabi University professor: 13 booked for bid to commit culpable homicide

Trashing of professor: Failure of Punjabi University admn, says PUTA

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended