Youth Congress launches ‘Booth jodo, youth jodo’ drive

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 15

Upon maiden visit to the city since his appointment, Punjab Youth Congress chief Mohit Mohindra launched the new party programme —‘Booth jodo, youth jodo’ —at the Congress Bhawan here on Friday.

Mohindra said that there were 29,000 booths across Punjab. He said that five volunteers had been appointed for each of these booths for launching a massive online membership drive.

“The drive has been started in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

“I have been visiting each Lok Sabha constituency to start the drive. Today, we started the campaign in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur,” said Mohindra.

“I have already visited seven Parliamentary constituencies and the remaining six would be covered in the coming days. The enrolment process is totally digital, which requires verification from the Indian Youth Congress. Once the whole verification process is complete, a booth-level youth would join the party forum in all the campaigns and programmes,” he said.

Mohindra further said that the Youth Congress would observe ‘Berozgari Divas’ on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. He said the Modi government came to power by promising jobs for 20 lakh youths, but this promise was never fulfilled by the Central government.

Speaking during the campaign, Ajay Chikkara, in-charge, Punjab Youth Congress, said, “The newly-inducted youth would be associated with the party for all the future programmes. They would be actively involved in the campaigning for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.”

Later, talking to the media, Mohindra said, “Repeated outbursts of senior Punjab Congress leaders should come to an end at once. The party should maintain discipline at every level. The senior leadership of the party should restrict themselves from speaking against each other on the issue of alliance in Punjab. Everyone is given full opportunity at the party forum to air their grievances.”

#Congress