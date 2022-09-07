Youth dies after being hit by train

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, September 6

A young man died after being run over by a train at Mukerian-Gurdaspur flyover near Mukerian. ASI Malkit Singh said Puneet Sharma (26) of Ward No.10, Bagowal Colony had done MBA and come home from Dubai six months ago due to his father's illness.

He was worried about his father's illness and his future. The body was sent to the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Mukerian.