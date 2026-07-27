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Home / Jalandhar / Youth dies after mishap in Phillaur, villagers block road over ambulance delay

Youth dies after mishap in Phillaur, villagers block road over ambulance delay

Protesters in Nagar village blame waterlogged road and delayed emergency response; police arrest truck driver, impound vehicle

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Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phillaur, Updated At : 03:52 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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A rehri being used to transport accident victim to hospital.
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A 19-year-old youth lost his life in a road accident near Phillaur after an alleged delay in the arrival of an ambulance, triggering widespread anger among residents of Nagarn village near Phillaur, who staged a protest by placing the victim's body on the road and demanding accountability from the authorities.

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According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday when the victim, identified as Lakhwinder, resident of village Saifabad, was riding a motorcycle. As he reached the road connecting Nagar village, he reportedly lost control of the motorcycle after encountering water accumulated on the road. The motorcycle skidded and collided with a truck, leaving the youth critically injured.

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Local residents immediately informed the emergency ambulance service and the police. However, family members and villagers alleged that despite waiting for half an hour, no ambulance reached the accident spot. With the victim's condition deteriorating, residents were compelled to transport him to the Civil Hospital, Phillaur, on a handcart (rehri) being used for collecting garbage. Doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

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The tragic death sparked outrage among villagers, who blamed the Health Department and emergency response system for negligence. They alleged that had an ambulance arrived on time, the youth's life might have been saved. Following the incident, residents carried the body back from the hospital and staged a sit-in protest on the road with support from local villagers, demanding strict action against those responsible for the alleged delay.

Protesters led by Bahujan Samaj Party leader Khushi Ram also highlighted another long-standing civic issue, alleging that drain water had been flowing across the village road for nearly a week, creating hazardous conditions for commuters. They claimed that repeated complaints to the authorities had failed to yield any action. Villagers maintained that the accumulated water was one of the major reasons behind the fatal accident.

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During the protest, demonstrators blocked traffic and raised slogans against the administration, questioning why repeated representations regarding the damaged and waterlogged road had been ignored. They urged the district administration to immediately repair the road, improve drainage facilities and ensure prompt emergency medical services in future.

DSP Bharat Masih reached the spot and initiated efforts to pacify the protesters.

He also held discussions with village representatives and assured them that the matter would be investigated and action taken after examining the circumstances surrounding the ambulance response and the accident. DSP Bharat Masih said here today that the police had registered a case under Section 304A, IPC, and impounded the truck and arrested the truck driver.

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