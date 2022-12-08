Youth dies as car rams into wall in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 7

A 22-year-old youth died after his car went out of control in Kapurthala here late last night. The youth had gone to get pizza for his two-year-old acquaintance when his car went out of control in the Circular Road area and rammed into a wall.

The deceased has been identified as Raghav Behal (22), a resident of Baniya Mohalla in Kapurthala.

The ill-fated car that met with an accident in Kapurthala on Tuesday night. Tribune photo

The police said as per Raghav’s father, the youth had gone to get pizza for his two-year-old acquaintance from an outlet near the Ramnik Chowk. He was returning home in his car, bearing registration number PB09AH3873, when the incident took place.

The SHO of the Kapurthala City police station said: “The impact of the collision was so strong that the vehicle got badly damaged in the mishap. Raghav died on the spot. Since no other vehicle was involved in the incident, the family is not registering any case. Proceedings under Section 174 have been initiated in the matter.”

Victim died on spot

