Youth dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 18

A youth reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house in Hadiabad, a suburb of Phagwara last night. The deceased was identified as Anuj Thakur. Deep mental stress was said to be the cause of suicide, police said. The police have registered a case and handed over the body to his family members after post-mortem examination conducted at the local Civil Hospital.