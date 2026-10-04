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Home / Jalandhar / Youth dies in accident on Kapurthala-Jalandhar road

Youth dies in accident on Kapurthala-Jalandhar road

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:26 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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The accidents involved a passenger bus carrying tourists and a security vehicle rushing to assist in the rescue operation. Representative image/File
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A 22-year-old youth was killed after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a road divider on the Kapurthala-Jalandhar road near the flyover late on Saturday evening. His companion sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

The deceased was identified as Jatinder, 22, resident of village Mansrwal, while his injured friend was identified as Amit Kumar. The two were reportedly travelling towards Jalandhar on a motorcycle when the accident occurred near the flyover.

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Santosh Kumar, a relative of the deceased, said Jatinder worked as a plumber. He said on Saturday evening, Jatinder was travelling with Amit Kumar on a motorcycle towards Jalandhar. When they reached the flyover, the motorcycle reportedly went out of control and collided with the divider. Both riders fell onto the road and sustained serious injuries.

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The injured youths were taken to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, with the help of passers-by. Despite treatment, Jatinder succumbed to his injuries.

The police took the body into custody and kept it in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, for the post-mortem examination.

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