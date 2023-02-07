Youth dies in freak accident in bathroom

PHAGWARA, FEBRUARY 6
A resident of Adarsh Nagar in Phagwara died allegedly by drowning in bathroom.
The deceased has been identified as Omkar Pal (23). Satnampura SHO Jitendra Kumar said poisonous fumes of a geyser leaked because of which Omkar fainted in the bathroom. His towel clogged a drain which led to water accumulation in the bathroom.The deceased was the only son of the family. Investigation in this regard is being carried out by the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...
India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye
PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...