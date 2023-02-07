Youth dies in freak accident in bathroom

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA, FEBRUARY 6

A resident of Adarsh Nagar in Phagwara died allegedly by drowning in bathroom.

The deceased has been identified as Omkar Pal (23). Satnampura SHO Jitendra Kumar said poisonous fumes of a geyser leaked because of which Omkar fainted in the bathroom. His towel clogged a drain which led to water accumulation in the bathroom.The deceased was the only son of the family. Investigation in this regard is being carried out by the police.