Youth dies of drug overdose, five booked

Our Correspondent

Tanda (Hoshiarpur), June 12

A 27-year-old youth has died of a drug overdose in Nangal Jamal village. The Tanda police have registered a case against five persons on the complaint of the deceased’s uncle.

The victim has been identified as Gurpreet Singh. Tanda SHO Omkar Singh Brar said on the basis of the statement of the victim’s uncle Balwinder Singh, five accused have been booked.

Jagtar Singh, his sons Sheera, Roshi, his daughter Geetu, residents of Nangal Jamal and Mandeep, a resident of Dhoot Khurd, have been booked. SHO Brar said Balwinder had alleged in his statement that the accused used to feed drugs to his nephew. His nephew Gurpreet had called him last night to inform him that he was going to the accused Jagtar Singh’s house with Mandeep. This morning they found Gurpreet lying dead on the bed in his room with an empty syringe lying next to him. Balwinder alleged that some poisonous substance had been fed to his nephew after being called home. The police had registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC and started the investigation.