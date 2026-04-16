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Home / Jalandhar / Youth dies of 'drug overdose' in Mehatpur, 6 booked

Youth dies of 'drug overdose' in Mehatpur, 6 booked

All accused are absconding

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 07:57 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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Following the post-mortem findings, the police registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.
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A tragic incident involving the death of a young man due to a suspected drug overdose has led to the registration of a criminal case against six persons in Mehatput near Nakodar.

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Complainant Karnail Singh, resident of village Raipur Araiyan under Mehatpur police station, reported the death of his son Baljinder Singh. It has been alleged that the youth died due to a drug overdose, prompting police action in the matter.

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Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against Bhagwan Singh, alias Bhagu, Bakshish Singh, alias Shisha, Navdeep Singh, Malkiat Singh, alias Mittu, Gurmeet Singh, alias Gola, and Manjit Kaur, all residents of the same village. Police officials stated that the case has been registered.

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The accused are absconding and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them. Further investigation is in progress to establish the exact circumstances leading to the death and to determine the role of each accused in the alleged supply of narcotic substances.

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