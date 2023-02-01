Youth dies of drug overdose in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, January 31
An addict died of drug overdose in Musse village falling under the jurisdiction of the Chabal police station. The deceased has been identified as Bhupinder Singh Bhindu (30). Mohinder Singh father of the deceased said his son left home on Monday evening but did not return. When the family started searching him, his body was found from Janj ghar in the village. Father of the deceased said his son started taking drugs four years ago as they were easily available in the village.
