Youth dies of drug overdose in Udhowal; villagers hand over peddlers to police

The death of a 22-year-old youth in village Udhowal due to the drug overdose on Wednesday sent shockwaves across the region. Irate villagers of Udhowal, angered by the incident, caught two drug smugglers and handed them over to the police.

A resolution has also been passed by Udhowal village panchayat that the village would not spare anyone indulging in the drug trade henceforth and anyone selling drugs will be handed over to the police.

The deceased has been identified as Jasvir, alias Jassa, resident of village Udhowal in Jalandhar. A case has been registered against Vishal Kumar, resident of village Natta under Section 105 (culpable homicide) at the Mehatpur police station on February 18. The police have so far made three arrests in the case - Vishal of Natta and Sandeep of Bulanda and another associate of Sandeep from the same village.

The deceased and his friend Lovedeep Sidhu were taking drugs together at Udhowal village when its overdose claimed Jasvir's life late on Tuesday evening. Villagers, however, were successful in rescuing Lovedeep Sidhu, who is under treatment.

Irate villagers held a protest and indulged in sloganeering after the youth's death, alleging police inaction against "chitta" being openly sold in the village. The SHO of the Mehatpur police station, Pankaj Kumar, who reached the spot, took the body into his possession and sent it for post-mortem. Amid the heated opposition to the death and sale of drugs, some local drug smugglers were caught and handed over to the police by the villagers.

Meanwhile, the villagers and labour organisations later met at the village gurdwara and made an announcement that those selling drugs must give up such activities, failing which the panchayat will hand them over to the police. A resolution was also passed.

In a video released on social media today, Lovedeep Sidhu alleged, "I'm not addicted to drugs but consume it sometimes. Yesterday, I bought drugs from 'Ravi Ranga' for Rs 300. My family and neighbours have saved me. My friend, aged about 20 years, had also consumed the drugs. I got saved, but he died."

In his complaint to the police, Tirath Ram, the father of the deceased alleged that owing to his son's drug habit, he had sent Jasvir to his uncle's house for the past three months to keep him away from such friends. But on February 18, Jasvir came back to his home along with his friend Vishal from Natta village and the duo consumed heroin and Jasvir died.

The complainant alleges that Vishal supplied Jasvir with drugs and hence is responsible for his death.

SHO Mehatpur Pankaj Kumar said, "Two accused Sandeep and his associate from Bulanda village were arrested immediately after being handed over by villagers to the police. Intoxicating tablets were found from their possession. Vishal, who has been absconding since the incident, was also arrested today. Further investigation is on and other culprits also won't be spared."

Pendu Mazdoor Union leader Tarsem Peter, who was also among those opposing the sale of drugs in the village, said, "Many such elements are involved in sale of drugs in the villages, luring the gullible youth. The resolution is a message to drug dealers that in future no such criminals will be spared. We also wait the arrest of all those involved in the supply chain of drugs to the youth."