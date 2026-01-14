Youth dies of suspected drug overdose

A 25-year-old youth died of suspected drug overdose in the Bhargo Camp locality here last evening. The deceased Amit was an autorickshaw driver. He was married for the past four years, had a two-year-old son and his wife was expecting their second child. He was the only breadwinner in the family.

His mother alleged that he had gone out with two friends in the morning. The family received a message that his health had worsened all of a sudden. He was rushed to a hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

The family has termed the incident a murder as they alleged that Amit had been given some poison or an overdose of an intoxicant by his friends which led to his death. Amit had reportedly undergone a de-addiction treatment.

Ex-MLA and BJP leader Sheetal Angural has alleged that the incident exposed the false claims made by the government recently during the launch of phase-2 of Yudh Nashian Virudh. "The ground reality is that drugs are easily available. Just a day ahead of the festival of Lohri, a family has lost a youth which is sad", he said.

The body of the youth was taken to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem. SHO Bhargo Camp Mohan Lal said, "There is no confirmation yet about the drug intake. Post-mortem was conducted today but the report is expected after a week. We have lodged an FIR and arrested two youths from the neighbourhood, at whose place the victim had died."