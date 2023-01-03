Youth dies under mysterious circumstances in Canada

garhshankar, January 2
A pall of gloom spread over the Chandeli village after receiving news of the demise of a 28-year-old youth in Ontario, Canada. The deceased has been identified as Mohit Sharma. His father Tirlok Nath Sharma said Mohit had gone to Canada for higher education five years ago. He said he himself is working in the CRPF and is presently posted in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said he had received a phone call from Canada that Mohit’s body was found under mysterious circumstances and his jewellery and purse were missing. He said Mohit Sharma was his only son. Mohit used to work as a manager in a company after completing his education. He said he himself wants to go to Canada and investigate his son’s death.
