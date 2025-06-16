DT
Youth drowns in Mukerian lake

Youth drowns in Mukerian lake

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 05:05 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
A youth died of drowning in 'Jannat' lake near Shah canal of Mukerian Hydel Channel passing from near Adda Jheer Da Khuh.

According to information, the depth of the lake formed by canal water near bridge RD number 8880, is said to be about 40 feet. In this lake known, a large number of youths come here to bathe in the summer season to get relief from the heat.

On Saturday, Rohit Kumar, alias Ravi (22), a resident of village Karadi (Beh Jogan) of Block Talwara, left home to bathe in the lake. He jumped into the lake but did not come out of water. The people present there searched for him a lot but when he was not found till late in the evening, the Baba Deep Singh Seva Dal was called from Garhdiwala.

They recovered the body of Rohit Kumar Ravi and handed it over to Talwara police. The police have taken the body into custody and started further action.

