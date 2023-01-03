Youth falls from terrace at New Year party

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 2

A youth allegedly fell from the terrace of his house at Lamma Pind here last night resulting in severe injuries. The incident took place at around 12:30 am when the victim Amandeep Singh alias Preet along with his brother and friends was enjoying the party he had thrown to celebrate the New Year.

Though the victim alleged he was pushed off the terrace by his neighbour, police officials investigating the case claimed that he fell on his own while partying.

In his statement to the police, Amandeep had claimed that his neighbour came to his terrace on the excuse of loud music being played in his house which was disturbing him. However, taking advantage of the situation, he pushed him off the terrace out of personal enmity, he alleged, saying he and his neighbour had a fight long back and it was a case of vindictiveness.

Ajaib Singh, Station House Officer, Rama Mandi said when information about the incident was received, Amandeep was being taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment. He said he had suffered fractures on his leg and shoulder.

The SHO further said that investigation in the case was on and they were yet to verify the claims of the victim as they had so far received no evidence which proved that he was pushed by his neighbour. The SHO added that the victim’s family and their neighbours had an old rivalry and they had fought in the past too. “A case was already registered against Amandeep by his neighbour a few months back when they had a fight, so we are investigating the case from that angle too,” he added.