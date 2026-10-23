Youth flees Kapurthala Civil Hospital with IV Drip after treatment

A youth allegedly fled from the Civil Hospital in Kapurthala with an intravenous (IV) drip still attached after receiving treatment for a suspected drug-related emergency, raising questions about the response of the hospital authorities and the police.

A BBA student from Kapurthala was brought to the hospital on Wednesday evening by his friend, Ashish, after reportedly falling ill following the administration of a suspected intoxicating substance. He was treated in the emergency ward by Dr Inderjeet Singh.

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According to sources, the hospital informed the police about the case around 6.30 pm, but no police personnel reached the hospital in time. Meanwhile, both the patient and the youth accompanying him left the premises. The circumstances under which they departed remain unclear.

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DSP Sheetal Singh said police personnel were deployed at various locations due to Dasehra arrangements and that the duty officer had been directed to send a team to the hospital to inquire into the matter.

The incident has raised concerns over coordination between the hospital and the police in handling suspected drug-related emergencies. The nature of the substance involved and the exact sequence of events remain unclear.