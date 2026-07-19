Youth forced to transfer Rs 10,000 at gunpoint in Phagwara

A youth from Mohalla Gobindpura in Phagwara was allegedly abducted, assaulted and forced to transfer money at gunpoint after being taken to a house in nearby Mauli village. The victim was later admitted to the Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

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According to the victim, Jair Ram, who works at a laboratory near Vishal Mega Mart, three youths known to him through a common acquaintance approached him on Saturday evening and asked him to accompany them outside. Trusting them, he went along. Jair Ram alleged that the trio first took him to a café near the bus stand. However, claiming the place was too crowded, they instead drove him to a house in Mauli village. Once inside, the accused allegedly assaulted him with pipes without any provocation.

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He further alleged that the assailants threatened him with a pistol and forced him to arrange money. Acting under duress, Jair Ram contacted an acquaintance and had Rs 10,000 transferred to a bank account specified by the accused.