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Home / Jalandhar / Youth forced to transfer Rs 10,000 at gunpoint in Phagwara

Youth forced to transfer Rs 10,000 at gunpoint in Phagwara

The victim was later admitted to the Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:31 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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A youth from Mohalla Gobindpura in Phagwara was allegedly abducted, assaulted and forced to transfer money at gunpoint after being taken to a house in nearby Mauli village. The victim was later admitted to the Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

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According to the victim, Jair Ram, who works at a laboratory near Vishal Mega Mart, three youths known to him through a common acquaintance approached him on Saturday evening and asked him to accompany them outside. Trusting them, he went along. Jair Ram alleged that the trio first took him to a café near the bus stand. However, claiming the place was too crowded, they instead drove him to a house in Mauli village. Once inside, the accused allegedly assaulted him with pipes without any provocation.

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He further alleged that the assailants threatened him with a pistol and forced him to arrange money. Acting under duress, Jair Ram contacted an acquaintance and had Rs 10,000 transferred to a bank account specified by the accused.

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