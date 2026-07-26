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Home / Jalandhar / Youth found dead in Jalandhar, family alleges murder

Youth found dead in Jalandhar, family alleges murder

Two women detained after alleged bid to abandon body

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:40 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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A 20-year-old youth from Meowal village in Bilga died under suspicious circumstances at Rurki village near Goraya, with his family alleging that he was murdered and demanding strict legal action against those responsible.

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The deceased has been identified as Jashandeep Loi, a resident of Meowal village. According to his family members, including his mother Gurpreet Kaur and brother Surkhab Kumar, Jashandeep had left his home around 3 pm on Saturday after his maternal cousin took him to Rurki village for some work.

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The family alleged that around 8:15 pm, they received a phone call informing them that Jashandeep had allegedly fallen from a tractor and died after the vehicle ran over him. However, they suspect foul play and claim that he was killed.

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The matter took a dramatic turn later in the night when, according to the family, some persons allegedly attempted to secretly transport and abandon Jashandeep’s body in Meowal village without informing his relatives.

The attempt was foiled after a local youth noticed the suspicious movement of the vehicle. When villagers tried to intercept the occupants, three persons fled the spot, while two women were apprehended along with the vehicle.

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After receiving information, the police reached the spot and took both women and the car into custody before shifting them to Bilga Police Station for questioning.

The bereaved family recorded their statements before the police and demanded investigation along with stringent legal action against those involved.

Police officials said that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

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