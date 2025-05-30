DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Youth found dead in Kapurthala village, kin allege foul play

Youth found dead in Kapurthala village, kin allege foul play

Body found hanging from ceiling fan, was in live-in relations
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:08 AM May 30, 2025 IST
Representational photo
A 20-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in village Hamira in Kapurthala district. The deceased Harpreet Singh, a resident of Talwandi Naubahar in Moga district, was reportedly in a live-in relationship at Hamira at the time of his death. While preliminary reports suggest suicide by hanging, the deceased’s family has alleged that he was murdered.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Amandeep Nahar of Subhanpur Police Station, the body was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a scarf and was taken to the Kapurthala Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body has been placed in the hospital mortuary. The SHO, Nahar, confirmed that the police are treating the case with seriousness and that an investigation is underway.

Family members of the deceased have raised serious concerns about the circumstances of Harpreet’s death. His elder brother Kuldeep Singh and mother Paramjit Kaur alleged that Harpreet had been influenced by a woman Kulwant Kaur, with whom he had been living. They stated that Harpreet had gone missing some time ago, prompting them to file a missing person report. They later discovered that he had been living in Hamira village.

According to Kuldeep, Harpreet had called him days before the incident and expressed fear for his life. “He told me that the woman’s first husband had returned and wanted to reconcile with her. Harpreet said he felt threatened and even mentioned names of other individuals, saying that if anything were to happen to him, we should hold them responsible,” Kuldeep said.

The family has yet to submit an official statement to the police and no formal charges have been filed at this stage. However, they are urging the authorities to investigate the matter, citing potential involvement of the woman and other unnamed individuals.

Police officials have assured that all angles, including both suicide and homicide, will be examined. The post-mortem report and forensic analysis are expected to provide more clarity on the cause of death.

