Youth found dead in Leather Complex in Jalandhar, family suspects murder

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 24

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A 25-year-old missing youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances from the Harnoor Nagar locality falling near Leather Complex here.

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Family members of deceased Vikram suspect it to be murder. His brother Rakesh Kumar said Vikram was addicted to alcohol and had left home around 10 pm last night after consuming alcohol. They said they had been looking for him this morning when some youths from neighbourhood said they had found him lying unconscious in a lane.

Rakesh Kumar said that blood was oozing from his mouth. Eyewitnesses said that his footwear were found quite far away from his body and he seemed to have been dragged to a distance. There are reports of some syringes also having been found from near the spot.

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Aatish Bhatia, ACP Jalandhar West, said, "Our teams reached the spot immediately after getting the information. During preliminary examination, no visible injury marks were found on the body. However, slight blood clotting was observed behind the ear. The body has been preserved at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination and receipt of the medical report."

Police teams are examining the CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of the investigation. Further legal action will be taken as per the statements of the family members and the facts that emerge during the investigation, said the ACP.